'Love & Hip Hop' Star Brooke Valentine Shares First Photo Of Her Adorable Daughter With Marcus Black

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Singer Brooke Valentine attends the premiere of "Til Death Do Us Part" at The Grove on September 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Chí Summer Black is too cute for words.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Brooke Valentine shocked her fans when she announced back in May that she and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Marcus Black, welcomed a baby girl together.

Now, after taking some time to enjoy motherhood, the "Girlfight" singer is giving her fans a glimpse at their new bundle of joy, Chí Summer Black.

In the adorable photo that is sure to make your heart melt, the little one is rocking a red turban and is showing off those beautiful eyes.

"Chí Summer Black #2MO," the reality star captioned the photo of the 2-month-old.

Take a look, below:

View this post on Instagram

... Chí Summer Black #2MO

A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

Marcus also took to the comments section, writing, "Daddies baby."

He also posted a couple photos of their newborn on his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram

...Nothin more beautiful than a Chi Summer 😍

A post shared by Marcus Black (@mvrcusblvck) on

Congratulations, once again, to these two for bringing this beautiful baby girl into the world.

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

