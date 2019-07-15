'Love & Hip Hop' Star Brooke Valentine Shares First Photo Of Her Adorable Daughter With Marcus Black

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Brooke Valentine shocked her fans when she announced back in May that she and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Marcus Black, welcomed a baby girl together.

Now, after taking some time to enjoy motherhood, the "Girlfight" singer is giving her fans a glimpse at their new bundle of joy, Chí Summer Black.

In the adorable photo that is sure to make your heart melt, the little one is rocking a red turban and is showing off those beautiful eyes.

"Chí Summer Black #2MO," the reality star captioned the photo of the 2-month-old.

Take a look, below: