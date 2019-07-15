'Love & Hip Hop' Star Brooke Valentine Shares First Photo Of Her Adorable Daughter With Marcus Black

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Brooke Valentine shocked her fans when she announced back in May that she and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Marcus Black, welcomed a baby girl together.
Now, after taking some time to enjoy motherhood, the "Girlfight" singer is giving her fans a glimpse at their new bundle of joy, Chí Summer Black.
In the adorable photo that is sure to make your heart melt, the little one is rocking a red turban and is showing off those beautiful eyes.
"Chí Summer Black #2MO," the reality star captioned the photo of the 2-month-old.
Take a look, below:
Marcus also took to the comments section, writing, "Daddies baby."
He also posted a couple photos of their newborn on his Instagram account:
Congratulations, once again, to these two for bringing this beautiful baby girl into the world.
(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
