These 'A Different World' Cast Members Tease Fans Who Didn't Know They Dated

Avid fans of the iconic late 1980s/early 1990s sitcom, A Different World may have already known this, but the actors who played two of the most beloved characters on the show, Dwayne Wayne and Freddie Brooks, dated in real life.
The stars, Kadeem Hardison and Cree Summer, recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan's observation from watching an episode of the series. In the scene, both actors could be seen sharing what appears to be a kiss, in the background.
"I need answers," the fan wrote, mentioning both actors in the tweet.
In response, Summer wrote, "We thought we were slick," before mentioning Hardison, who responded soon after, "..i'd say we were, only took em 25 years to catch up."
Take a look at the exchange, below:
The news of their past romance is nothing new. In fact, back in 2015, A Tribe Called Curl reminded its followers of it.
Hardison also spoke with Essence in 2012 about playing Jasmine Guy's love interest on the show while dating Summer.
"Dominic [Hoffman], Jasmine's boyfriend at the time, did some spots on the show," he said. "It's like you have your work wife and home wife. But your home wife also happens to work with you. As much as that could have been sticky, they were so in love with each other, it was never an issue. Good God, if you thought me and Darryl (Ron) were close, he and Jasmine were inseparable. They brought out the silliness in each other."
The more you know.
(Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank)
