These 'A Different World' Cast Members Tease Fans Who Didn't Know They Dated

Avid fans of the iconic late 1980s/early 1990s sitcom, A Different World may have already known this, but the actors who played two of the most beloved characters on the show, Dwayne Wayne and Freddie Brooks, dated in real life.

The stars, Kadeem Hardison and Cree Summer, recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan's observation from watching an episode of the series. In the scene, both actors could be seen sharing what appears to be a kiss, in the background.

"I need answers," the fan wrote, mentioning both actors in the tweet.

In response, Summer wrote, "We thought we were slick," before mentioning Hardison, who responded soon after, "..i'd say we were, only took em 25 years to catch up."

Take a look at the exchange, below: