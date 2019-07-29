Tituss Burgess Calls Andy Cohen A 'Messy Queen' After Heated Interview About Eddie Murphy

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Tituss Burgess recently appeared on Andy Cohen's Bravo late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live!, and things got a bit awkward between the two.
The interview started off well when Cohen asked the actor, who was sitting alongside Laverne Cox, about the upcoming film Dolemite Is My Name, which he stars in alongside Eddie Murphy.
"We just got into the Toronto International Film Festival," he said, to which Cohen then asked, "Was he cool to work with?"
Burgess did not hesitate to sing Murphy's praises, heralding him as a legend that today's younger generation will quickly fall in love with.
"He was wonderful to work with," Burgess responded. "He is a brilliant man and I am so excited that all the younger generations who do not know Eddie Murphy will learn why he is the legend that he is."
Things took a sharp turn, however, when Cohen asked a follow-up question about Murphy's past stand-up practices that Burgess did not appreciate being dragged into.
"Did you chat with him at all?" the host asked. "I just wonder if you got close at all because he was very problematic for the gays, at one point."
Visibly annoyed by the question, the actor, an openly gay man, himself, responded, "Oh, I see. He wasn't problematic for Tituss, and we had a wonderful time. We talked about Dreamgirls, and he should've won the Oscar, I believe. So, he was great, and any troubles he may have had with gay people I guess are gone, because he loved me."
He then gave Cohen a glance that is too priceless to describe.
While the audience applauded, Cohen noticed Burgess mumbled something under his breath. After the host asked about his comment, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star quickly responded, "Keep going, girl. Do your show."
Take a look at the exchange, below:
After the episode aired, Burgess' took to the comments section below one of his most recent Instagram posts to express his distaste for the Real Housewives franchise executive producer and his interview style. Specifically, he pointed out that he found issue with the talk show host attempting to get him to throw Murphy under the bus for comments he made earlier in his career.
"She can be a messy queen! Yes I said it! Don't care he knows either!" he wrote. "He should remember his talk show isn't an episode of the real housewives of Atlanta! It's a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press."
He concluded his direct comment with a suggestion to Cohen: "Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn't make you talented, it makes you friends with other famous celebrities!" he wrote. "He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job."
Yikes!
Take a look at his full comment, below:
(Photos from left: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)
