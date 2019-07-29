Tituss Burgess Calls Andy Cohen A 'Messy Queen' After Heated Interview About Eddie Murphy

Tituss Burgess recently appeared on Andy Cohen's Bravo late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live!, and things got a bit awkward between the two.

The interview started off well when Cohen asked the actor, who was sitting alongside Laverne Cox, about the upcoming film Dolemite Is My Name, which he stars in alongside Eddie Murphy.

"We just got into the Toronto International Film Festival," he said, to which Cohen then asked, "Was he cool to work with?"

Burgess did not hesitate to sing Murphy's praises, heralding him as a legend that today's younger generation will quickly fall in love with.

"He was wonderful to work with," Burgess responded. "He is a brilliant man and I am so excited that all the younger generations who do not know Eddie Murphy will learn why he is the legend that he is."

Things took a sharp turn, however, when Cohen asked a follow-up question about Murphy's past stand-up practices that Burgess did not appreciate being dragged into.

"Did you chat with him at all?" the host asked. "I just wonder if you got close at all because he was very problematic for the gays, at one point."

Visibly annoyed by the question, the actor, an openly gay man, himself, responded, "Oh, I see. He wasn't problematic for Tituss, and we had a wonderful time. We talked about Dreamgirls, and he should've won the Oscar, I believe. So, he was great, and any troubles he may have had with gay people I guess are gone, because he loved me."

He then gave Cohen a glance that is too priceless to describe.

While the audience applauded, Cohen noticed Burgess mumbled something under his breath. After the host asked about his comment, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star quickly responded, "Keep going, girl. Do your show."

Take a look at the exchange, below: