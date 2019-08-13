Report: Jeremy 'Felon Bae' Meeks And His Billionaire Girlfriend Have Split

The viral star and Topshop heiress welcomed a child in 2018.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

"Felon Bae" Jeremy Meeks and his billionaire heiress girlfriend Chloe Green have officially called it quits.

According to US Weekly, a source close to the former couple confirmed the news, adding that they are no longer living together. They have a one-year-old son, Jayden Meeks-Green.

The two "split about two months ago, but are off and on still speaking," the insider shared. The 28-year-old Topshop heiress is also allegedly selling their home now that they've split.

Despite reportedly going their separate ways, Meeks has remained friendly with Green on social media, commenting "have fun" under Green's recent vacation photo.

While the specific reason for their split remains a mystery, photos acquired by the Daily Mail show that Green was recently spotted cuddling with a new man while vacationing on a yacht.

Meeks and Green officially went public with their romance in June 2017 when he was still legally married to his now ex-wife, Melissa, whom he shares two children with. Green announced that she and Meeks welcomed their son, Jayden Meeks-Green, in June 2018. They claimed they were set to get engaged, but it never happened.

(Photo by David Niviere/SIPA/PLS Pool/Getty Images)

