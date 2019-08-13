Report: Jeremy 'Felon Bae' Meeks And His Billionaire Girlfriend Have Split

According to US Weekly , a source close to the former couple confirmed the news, adding that they are no longer living together. They have a one-year-old son, Jayden Meeks-Green.

"Felon Bae" Jeremy Meeks and his billionaire heiress girlfriend Chloe Green have officially called it quits.

The two "split about two months ago, but are off and on still speaking," the insider shared. The 28-year-old Topshop heiress is also allegedly selling their home now that they've split.

Despite reportedly going their separate ways, Meeks has remained friendly with Green on social media, commenting "have fun" under Green's recent vacation photo.