Jamie Foxx Reportedly Moved On From Katie Holmes With This Melanated Goddess

Written by Moriba Cummings

After six years of dating, Jamie Foxx and actress Katie Holmes have reportedly split. Page Six reported the news after the Beat Shazam host was spotted partying in Los Angeles with young emerging singer Sela Vave on Friday night. The site further reports that a friend of Holmes' confirmed that the two split in late May, a few weeks after their first red carpet appearance at the Met Gala.

Holmes and Foxx have reportedly been dating since 2013 — about one year after the actress divorced her husband of five-and-a-half years, Tom Cruise. The two were allegedly deliberately secretive with their reported romance, meeting late nights at hotels and sneaking out back entrances to avoid the paparazzi. With their reported longtime romance now over, the Oscar-winner is said to have already moved on and now with the model, actress and singer, Sela Vave, who is also his mentee. The young star also hasn't shied away from posting Foxx on her own social media accounts:

Foxx even raved about her talent in a recent interview:

Sela Vave is still somewhat of a mystery to the public with little to nothing made public about her familial or ethnic background. However, the 5-foot-11 starlet, who credits Foxx with helping propel her music career, boasts several hip-hop and R&B musical influences. Check out Sela's musical talents:

Neither Foxx nor Vave have confirmed their relationship — and it’s possible their closeness is completely platonic and professional — but either way, it sounds like they’re making beautiful music together.