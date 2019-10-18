Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Not OK' After Racist Attacks By Press During Her Pregnancy

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Meghan Markle has fallen victim to the racism of the British press, which got so bad that the Duchess' husband, Prince Harry, was forced to release a statement about his plans to sue the media in her defense.
Now, Markle is speaking out about the ordeal for the first time in an emotional interview with ITV News, admitting that life has been difficult behind the scenes as she adjusts to her new life as a member of the Royal Family.
"I would say, look, any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging," she said in the interview, which is set to air on Sunday. "And then when you have a newborn, you know? And especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, it's um...yeah."
Markle, who wed Prince Harry in May 2018, went on to thank the reporter, Tom Bradby, for extending the courtesy of asking how she is doing.
"Thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she said.
When Bradby asked if it was fair to say she is "not OK," given all that has happened, Markle responded, "Yes."
This comes a couple weeks after Prince Harry called out the British press for their "ruthless campaign" against his wife and accused them of treating her like they did his late mother, Princess Diana.
"I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person," he wrote in the scathing statement. "I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."
