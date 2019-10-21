Report: Lori Harvey Involved In Hit-And-Run Accident In Beverly Hills

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori Harvey was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday night (October 20). She allegedly crashed her car into another car in Beverly Hills, California, and attempted to leave the scene before a police investigation was complete. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and alcohol was apparently “not a factor” in the incident.
According to TMZ, law enforcement gave the young scion two citations, one for a "misdemeanor hit and run” and the other for “delaying a police investigation." She was then released without being taken into custody.
The site added that after cops arrived at the scene of the accident, they found Lori "a short distance away," walking down the street. She reportedly also FaceTimed her stepfather, Steve Harvey, while speaking with the officers.
TMZ claims eyewitnesses told officers they saw the socialite texting and driving when she slammed her Mercedes G-Wagon into a Prius. Her car was tipped over as a result of the collision. There were reportedly no injuries.
OK! Magazine, the first to report on the accident, claims that Harvey was indeed arrested for the accident. “According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Lori was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run, and delaying a police investigation at 9:48PM on October 20 after she rolled her vehicle,” the magazine reports. “Authorities do not believe she was intoxicated at the time of the accident.”
OK! quotes the Beverly Hills Police Department as stating, “[Harvey] was arrested for the two charges and released on scene. Not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court.”
BET.com’s calls to the Beverly Hills Police Department to verify the facts of this story have not been answered as of this publishing.
