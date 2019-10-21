Report: Lori Harvey Involved In Hit-And-Run Accident In Beverly Hills

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori Harvey was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday night (October 20). She allegedly crashed her car into another car in Beverly Hills, California, and attempted to leave the scene before a police investigation was complete. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and alcohol was apparently “not a factor” in the incident.

According to TMZ, law enforcement gave the young scion two citations, one for a "misdemeanor hit and run” and the other for “delaying a police investigation." She was then released without being taken into custody.

The site added that after cops arrived at the scene of the accident, they found Lori "a short distance away," walking down the street. She reportedly also FaceTimed her stepfather, Steve Harvey, while speaking with the officers.