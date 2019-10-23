Tyler Perry Is Inviting People To His House To Watch The Premieres Of 'Sistas' And 'The Oval'

The media icon will be hosting a watch party for the premieres at his Los Angeles house on Wednesday night, and we'll be live-tweeting the whole thing along with Tyler and the cast using the hashtag #ComeHomeToBET. Even if you don't have Tyler's home address, you can still join the party on social media using the hashtags #TheOvalOnBET and #SistasOnBET!

Tyler Perry is coming home to BET with his two new original series, The Oval and Sistas , set to premiere today (Wednesday, October 23) — and he's celebrating the occasion by literally inviting us into his home.

"What I've decided to do is have the whole cast over to my house tonight — here in my house," Tyler said in a video posted to his Instagram account. "We gon' sit here and live tweet for y'all. So, I want to know what y'all think about The Oval and Sistas, so it's going to be a lot of fun."

You read that correctly! In celebration of tonight's double premiere event, Perry will live-tweet from his home along with the cast of both projects starting at 9 p.m. EST.

"This is a special occasion, so we're 'coming home' to my house, live-tweeting, tonight!" he added. "See you then!"

Take a look, below: