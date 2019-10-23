Tyler Perry Is Inviting People To His House To Watch The Premieres Of 'Sistas' And 'The Oval'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Tyler Perry is coming home to BET with his two new original series, The Oval and Sistas, set to premiere today (Wednesday, October 23) — and he's celebrating the occasion by literally inviting us into his home.
The media icon will be hosting a watch party for the premieres at his Los Angeles house on Wednesday night, and we'll be live-tweeting the whole thing along with Tyler and the cast using the hashtag #ComeHomeToBET. Even if you don't have Tyler's home address, you can still join the party on social media using the hashtags #TheOvalOnBET and #SistasOnBET!
RELATED: Tyler Perry Celebrates His New Series ‘Sistas’ And ‘The Oval’ With An Emotional Speech To His Fans
"What I've decided to do is have the whole cast over to my house tonight — here in my house," Tyler said in a video posted to his Instagram account. "We gon' sit here and live tweet for y'all. So, I want to know what y'all think about The Oval and Sistas, so it's going to be a lot of fun."
You read that correctly! In celebration of tonight's double premiere event, Perry will live-tweet from his home along with the cast of both projects starting at 9 p.m. EST.
"This is a special occasion, so we're 'coming home' to my house, live-tweeting, tonight!" he added. "See you then!"
Take a look, below:
Tyler Perry's The Oval and Sistas will premiere at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST, respectively, only on BET. Viewers can join the conversation across social media using the series hashtags #TheOvalOnBET and #SistasOnBET.
TGIW!
(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS