Apryl Jones Says Moniece Slaughter ‘100 Percent’ Still Has Feelings For Lil Fizz

Apryl Jones, Fizz, Moniece Slaughter.

She also claims her man’s ex is “not a stable person.”

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

After responding to those hating on her relationship with Lil FizzLove & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones is opening up about her feelings towards his ex, Moniece Slaughter.

During her appearance on The Domenick Nati Show on iHeartRadio, Jones admitted that she believes Slaughter is still in love with the B2K member.

"100 percent there definitely are feelings there, because, you know, she just contradicts herself a lot," she said of her former friend. "One minute she says she wants Drew [Fizz] and I to be together, and I have those messages. Then we're on the show and now it's like, 'They didn't tell me' and all these things, so it's just weird."

Continuing to share her thoughts on Slaughter, she commented on the reality star's mental health struggles.

RELATED: Apryl Jones Shares The X-Rated Reason She's Dating Lil Fizz

"I don't really know how to read Moniece, because Moniece really does suffer from bipolar disorder and borderline personality [disorder]," she added. "She'll call it severe anxiety, whatever you wanna call it, whatever, but she really does suffer from certain things that... she contradicts herself a lot."

When asked to confirm whether she is saying that she believes Slaughter is bipolar, she responded, "Moniece is not a stable person. That's what I'm trying to tell you."

Elsewhere in the interview, after saying she "knows what he's done," referring to her ex Omarion, she responded to claims that she is expecting her first child with Fizz.

"No. I'm not," she said. "And I definitely would have no problem coming out about the fact of me being pregnant. If I get pregnant, best believe I will announce it."

Take a look at the full interview, below:

(Photos from left: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images, Santiago Felipe/Getty Images, Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

