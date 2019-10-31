Apryl Jones Says Moniece Slaughter ‘100 Percent’ Still Has Feelings For Lil Fizz

After responding to those hating on her relationship with Lil Fizz, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones is opening up about her feelings towards his ex, Moniece Slaughter.

During her appearance on The Domenick Nati Show on iHeartRadio, Jones admitted that she believes Slaughter is still in love with the B2K member.

"100 percent there definitely are feelings there, because, you know, she just contradicts herself a lot," she said of her former friend. "One minute she says she wants Drew [Fizz] and I to be together, and I have those messages. Then we're on the show and now it's like, 'They didn't tell me' and all these things, so it's just weird."

Continuing to share her thoughts on Slaughter, she commented on the reality star's mental health struggles.