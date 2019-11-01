Peter Thomas Has A Serious Warning For Men Who Appear On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Written by Moriba Cummings

Peter Thomas, ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Cynthia Bailey, is opening up about how he really feels about the successful Bravo reality series. While doing so, he issued a warning to the men who are still a part of the show. Posting a clip to Instagram from RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen's Bravo show Watch What Happens Live, Thomas explained why he felt like the network has always slighted the men of the series.

"This housewife s**t wasn't easy, everyday was challenging because you never know how one minute while you're taping can make the world look at you when they see it, it was NEVER in the best interest of Bravo to show men in a positive light, looking at these people reality, I am glad that I landed on my feet after all that was given," he wrote, tagging both current and former RHOA husbands Apollo Nida, Todd Tucker, Kordell Stewart and Gregg Leakes. He ended his caption with some advice to those who remained on the hit show: "Play the game, don't let the game play you." Take a look, below:

As previously reported, Thomas' Sports One Bar and Lounge in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been temporarily closed as a result of the business owner reportedly owing $237,000 in unpaid taxes, according to federal public records. Thomas has decided to close the establishment for three to six months while he and the bar's legal team try to resolve the issue.