Kenya Moore Says A Violent Encounter With NeNe Leakes Ended Their Friendship For Good

Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes may be co-stars on the recently premiered 12th season of Real Housewives of Atlanta , but that doesn't mean the two are friends again. As a matter of fact, Moore explained in a recent interview that, due to a recent altercation, there is no chance of them ever reconciling in the future.

Following Sunday night's (November 3) premiere, Moore appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live! where she answered a caller's question on whether or not the two would repair their friendship. In her response, the mother of one hinted at an allegedly violent incident that she had with Leakes, behind the scenes, while adding that it's a definite "no."

"The answer about NeNe is absolutely not," she said. "I think she's pretty much dead to me. When someone tried to spit on you, I think they're not ever gonna be friends with you. So, yeah. That's pretty much done."

Take a look, below: