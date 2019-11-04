Kenya Moore Says A Violent Encounter With NeNe Leakes Ended Their Friendship For Good

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes may be co-stars on the recently premiered 12th season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but that doesn't mean the two are friends again. As a matter of fact, Moore explained in a recent interview that, due to a recent altercation, there is no chance of them ever reconciling in the future.
Following Sunday night's (November 3) premiere, Moore appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live! where she answered a caller's question on whether or not the two would repair their friendship. In her response, the mother of one hinted at an allegedly violent incident that she had with Leakes, behind the scenes, while adding that it's a definite "no."
"The answer about NeNe is absolutely not," she said. "I think she's pretty much dead to me. When someone tried to spit on you, I think they're not ever gonna be friends with you. So, yeah. That's pretty much done."
Take a look, below:
Leakes apparently saw Moore's response and denied the allegation by retweeting a fan's comment that accused Moore of "trying too hard."
"I'm sorry I just don't believe @NeNeLeakes would try to spit on Kenya," the tweet reads. "It doesn't sit well in my spirit. And all the NeNe shade is coming off like Kenya's trying a little too hard #RHOA #WWHL."
The 12th season of Real Housewives Atlanta is currently airing on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(Photos from left: Raymond Hall/GC Images, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS