Nicole Murphy Reveals Her Mother Has Died In Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Reveals Her Mother Has Died In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

The actress and model has had a very tough year.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Nicole Murphy is mourning the loss of her mother, Ellen Mitchell, who she said passed away on Monday (November 4).

The mother of five shared the heartbreaking news with her followers on Instagram, detailing Mitchell's death in the caption of a photo with her late parents.

"Today I lost the most beautiful person in the world to me: my mom," she wrote. "I love you so much. Thank you for all the beautiful times we had together. Now you can rest in peace with Dad."

In another post, Murphy went down memory lane with a series of photos showing her mother through the years.

"Words can't express how much I miss my best friend," she captioned the post. "I love you mommy."

Murphy lost her father, Eddie T. Mitchell, seven years ago, on October 24, 2012. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Murphy and Mitchell families during this time.

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

