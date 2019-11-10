‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Monique Samuels Charged With Second-Degree Assault

Monique Samuels, a member of the Real Housewives of Potomac cast, was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with her reality show co-star Candiace Dillard.

A summons obtained by PEOPLE claims the 36-year-old actress was charged with second-degree assault from the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland.

The 32-year-old Dillard reportedly filed a complaint directly with the court’s commissioner on Thursday (November 7). The commissioner subsequently found probable cause in Dillard’s complaint and issued a summons for Samuels to appear in court on December 23.

If a judge agrees there is probable cause, Samuels could be arrested on the spot. If found guilty, Samuels could face jail time depending on the ruling.

RELATED: Phaedra Parks And ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Gizelle Bryant Are At War Over The Same Man

According to a source close to PEOPLE, the two were at a dinner party alongside their RHOP castmates when Samuels grabbed Dillard by the hair and pulled her down.

Bravo cameras, according to the source, were said to be filming while the incident happened and the whole thing could be revealed during the franchise’s upcoming fifth season.

Dillard’s personal attorney James L. Walker, Jr. provided PEOPLE with an exclusive statement. “At this time, we do not want to say too much and just allow the criminal process to play out. We only ask everyone to pray for our client Candiace and her family,” Walker said.

“The physical assault, humiliation and emotional distress have all been very painful and difficult for Candiace, as it would be for anyone attacked so viciously,” he continued.

“We also pray that Monique will get some help,” concluded Walker. “The summons to court charge of Second Degree Assault is just one step below first-degree assault and must be taken very seriously. This behavior has no place in our society.”

A. Scott Bolden, Samuels’ attorney, tells a different tale, informing PEOPLE via a statement that Dillard’s claims are “completely one-sided, inaccurate and unwarranted,” adding, “Ms. Dillard has a public reputation for aggressive, belligerent and threatening behavior that has played out repeatedly on the Housewives of Potomac for millions of viewers to see for themselves.”

“To be sure, my client did nothing but defend herself in the face of more very aggressive behavior by Ms. Dillard,” Bolden added. “If this event occurred during taping of the show, I am confident that the video will bear all of this out. My client has every right to file for a counter criminal summons, as well, and will consider doing so, while fully defending herself in this action that has been filed with the Court. Either way, I am confident that she will prevail on this matter. Going forward, we hope that Ms. Dillard seeks the help she needs to avoid creating these kinds of unsafe and unfortunate circumstances in and outside of the workplace.”

It isn’t clear as to what exactly started the fight but all surely be revealed on the reality show.