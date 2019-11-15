Buffie Purselle Of 'Married To Medicine' Pens Lengthy Clapblack After Dr. Jackie Told A Crowded Room She's 'Infertile'

Buffie Purselle Of 'Married To Medicine' Pens Lengthy Clapblack After Dr. Jackie Told A Crowded Room She's 'Infertile'

The reality show newbie is adamant her comment was made maliciously.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Married To Medicine newcomer Buffie Purselle is calling out one of the show's OGs, Dr. Jackie Walters, for allegedly putting a private detail about her life on blast before a group of strangers.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of the Bravo reality show, Purselle can be seen looking on in shock while Dr. Jackie told a crowded room that Purselle is "infertile." The reality show veteran was relating her own struggles with fertility when she made the comment.

"Four years ago, I got breast cancer, and the thing that we grow up, most of us wanting to do, you can't do," she said. "And Buffie, you can relate. You're infertile."

After the clip was posted to social media and Bravo's website, Purselle took to Instagram to share how she felt about the unexpected recognition, which she called "one of the most humiliating and painful moments in my life."

She explained in the post that she and Dr. Jackie have only had surface-level conversations about her struggles with fertility and have never had a comfortable enough rapport to warrant her sharing such a personal detail from her life.

"When you first meet someone and they see that you are happily married they ask the inevitable question, 'Do you have kids?'" she wrote. "I always answer no. No — period. Then SOME people ask, 'Why NOT' as if my husband and I have done something wrong. I am then forced to explain my many failed attempts at motherhood. This is the level of discussion that Dr. Walters and I had regarding my CHALLENGES with fertility."

She went on to criticize Dr. Jackie's comment and her intentions, adding that she is adamant that she called her out with the sole purpose of embarrassing her.

"To call another woman infertile is cruel," she added. "That word doesn't begin to describe the type of person that I am... I believe that Dr. Walters said this with malicious intent because she could have said many other things about me if she truly wanted to relate to me."

Purselle also added that Dr. Jackie "has NEVER offered me a sincere apology" to date.

Read her full post below:

This was one of the most humiliating and painful moments in my life. I am proud that I was able to rise above my pain and embarrassment and conduct myself as the lady that my Mother and Grandmother raised me to be. When you first meet someone and they see that you are happily married they ask the inevitable question “do you have kids?” I always answer no. No - period. Then SOME people ask “why NOT” as if my husband and I have done something wrong. I am then forced to explain my many failed attempts at motherhood. This is the level of discussion that Dr. Walters and I had regarding my CHALLENGES with fertility. To call another woman infertile is cruel. That word doesn’t begin to describe the type of person that I am. The clinical definition is that you are unable to GET pregnant. Well, I can and have gotten pregnant many times. I was just unable to carry my babies to full term. Additionally, it means that you bear no fruit. Well, I like to think that I have been a productive member of society and that my mark will be left through philanthropy. I believe that Dr. Walters said this with malicious intent because she could have said many other things about me if she truly wanted to relate to me. We are both successful businesswomen, we are both extremely organized, we both do a lot of charity work, the list goes on and on but she settled on this. And to date, she has NEVER offered me a sincere apology. I don’t want an apology from her anyway because she doesn’t think that she did anything wrong. A mouse has more emotional intelligence. For all of the people saying this is some sort of editing trick - sadly it’s not, it happened, and being forced to relive it on television and social media hasn’t been fun. Thank you to everyone for the positive words of encouragement. The kindness of strangers will never cease to amaze me. I’m fine. I’m tougher than I seem and this too shall pass. I am thankful to know who my REAL friends are on the cast @drsswhit @iluvmariah and @toyabushharris and thanks #Lake and #DrJarret 💜💜💜 #married2med

In addition to her lengthy social media post, Purselle wrote an op-ed piece for TheClosetRatchet, where she further called out the OB/GYN for the offensive comment.

In it, she criticized Dr. Jackie's and some of the Married to Medicine's viewers' alleged claim that she is overreacting, and stressed that she felt stabbed "in front of everyone" in the moment.

Read her full statement, here.

(Photos from left: Bravo TV, Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

