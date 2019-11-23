Princess Love Claims Ray J Partied With Escorts And Strippers After An Argument In Las Vegas

The drama between Princess Love and Ray J has been building over the past few days, and now, it has escalated to near divorce.

Love had previously revealed that Ray J wanted to move to Las Vegas out of the blue, and after an argument they had about it, she was stranded in Vegas.

Now, the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star is providing another reason she definitely doesn’t want to move to the desert. Via her Instagram account, Love claims Ray J started an argument to create an excuse for him to party with strippers and escorts in a separate hotel room during the couple’s recent trip to Las Vegas for the Soul Train Awards.

“A man will have a whole wife, kid and baby, on the way and start an argument with you just to go to his other hotel room to party with escorts and strippers,” she wrote in a post. “What’s in darkness, always comes to light. SMH.”