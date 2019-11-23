Princess Love Claims Ray J Partied With Escorts And Strippers After An Argument In Las Vegas

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.

The drama between Princess Love and Ray J has been building over the past few days, and now, it has escalated to near divorce.
Love had previously revealed that Ray J wanted to move to Las Vegas out of the blue, and after an argument they had about it, she was stranded in Vegas.
Now, the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star is providing another reason she definitely doesn’t want to move to the desert. Via her Instagram account, Love claims Ray J started an argument to create an excuse for him to party with strippers and escorts in a separate hotel room during the couple’s recent trip to Las Vegas for the Soul Train Awards.
“A man will have a whole wife, kid and baby, on the way and start an argument with you just to go to his other hotel room to party with escorts and strippers,” she wrote in a post. “What’s in darkness, always comes to light. SMH.”
Princess Love is currently pregnant with Ray J’s baby and taking care of their daughter Melody. On Thursday, she revealed on her IG Live how their initial argument has led to their current separation.
"So I said, the way you just get up and leave and disappear, I gotta get back to L.A. and I gotta get my mind right before this baby comes because with the way you move, I'm liable to be alone at any given moment," Princess said. "And so he said, 'I'm preparing to be alone too. As long as I can see my kids Monday through Wednesday.' And I said 'OK, we can just be separated then.' And so he's like, 'Not before I file first.' So, you know, the conversation got really, really ugly. We started, you know, getting real disrespectful and so then he blocked me."
Last night, Ray J publicly pleaded for Love to let him see their daughter, who he claims she’s holding from him. He also claims his wife is still in Las Vegas.

