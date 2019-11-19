Princess Love Claims Ray J Left Her And Their Daughter Stranded In Las Vegas

Ray J is under fire by both his wife and the public after he was accused by Princess Love of leaving her and their daughter stranded in Las Vegas.

The Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star posted a photo of his immediate family including Love, who is heavily pregnant, and their daughter Melody, looking every bit the happy family at the Soul Train Awards. He captioned the photo, “Thank you @bet. #SoulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood.”

Turns out, everything wasn’t as good as it seemed in the pic. Shortly after the pic was posted, Ray J’s comment section was invaded by Love, who claimed she was left stranded soon after the picture was taken.

“Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos 😂 #ByeUgly,” she wrote.