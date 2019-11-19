Princess Love Claims Ray J Left Her And Their Daughter Stranded In Las Vegas

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Ray J is under fire by both his wife and the public after he was accused by Princess Love of leaving her and their daughter stranded in Las Vegas.
The Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star posted a photo of his immediate family including Love, who is heavily pregnant, and their daughter Melody, looking every bit the happy family at the Soul Train Awards. He captioned the photo, “Thank you @bet. #SoulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood.”
Turns out, everything wasn’t as good as it seemed in the pic. Shortly after the pic was posted, Ray J’s comment section was invaded by Love, who claimed she was left stranded soon after the picture was taken.
“Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos 😂 #ByeUgly,” she wrote.
Later, she expanded about the situation and relayed her concerns about getting back home: “Yes I can fly home..I have my own money. But my car is here and I don’t want to drive back alone with my daughter because I’m over 8 months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on…”
In her comment section, people were in disbelief. “As his wife his priority should be to make sure you and your children are safe,” one commentor wrote. “Do you honey.. hire a driver and a moving company. Well wishes,” another commented.
It’s unclear why Ray J had to jet so quickly. Hopefully Princess Love is able to make a safe return home.
Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BET
