Angela Simmons Has An Interesting Take On T.I.’s Decision To Check His Daughter’s Virginity

Back in 2016, Angela Simmons had the Internet talking when she announced she was pregnant.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star had revealed she was a virgin and was saving herself for marriage, only to become pregnant shortly afterward.

While discussing T.I.’s confession that he takes his daughter to the OBGYN to guarantee she’s still a virgin on The Dr. Oz Show, Angela opened up about her own related experiences.

“Well, I publicly spoke about it and a lot of people knew that I was a virgin and I waited until I was like 28, and I went from virgin to pregnant,” she reportedly said on an upcoming episode of the program, according to Madame Noire. “So it was a lot and it was in public. A lot of people were like, ‘Were you lying or what happened?’ But it just happened really quick for me.

“So, I mean, for me, I can understand…” she continued. “It was a choice of mine to speak about it, to encourage whoever wants to do it to know that it’s not not cool, you know? You have all the time in the world to do that.”

After publicly announcing her pregnancy, many wondered what her famous father, Reverend Run Simmons, would think. Angela says she was afraid of disappointing him, but instead, he ended up being very supportive.

“He was just calm,” she remembered. “He was like, ‘Okay. I’m this guy. My arms are open to you. I’m not going to be mad.’ I was just scared. And you know, in that moment I was just crying because I felt like I let him down. The last thing I want to do is let down my father or my family. So for me, it meant a lot that he was open arms and like, there for me.”

Earlier this month marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Simmons’ ex-fiancé and baby’s father Sutton Tennyson. Tennyson was reportedly shot-and-killed during a dispute inside of an open garage.

Tennyson and Simmons share three-year-old Sutton Joseph whom Simmons posted a picture of in a tribute post she made on the tragic anniversary. “I want to let you know your baby boy is flourishing , he’s growing . He’s everything you knew he’d be and even more,” she captioned her post, in-part. “I look at him everyday….and I see you so much.”