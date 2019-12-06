Ray J Has A Message For Married Men, Everywhere

Ray J has been the topic of headlines for the past couple of weeks after his wife Princess Love publicly accused him of leaving her and their daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas.

The Love & Hip Hop star and entrepreneur has since denied the allegation, stressing that he is "dedicated" to his family and that Princess' allegations were "uncool." Now, while speaking with us, he doubled down on his love for his wife while sharing a few words of wisdom with all of the husbands out there.

In an interview with BET.com on Thursday (December 5), Ray J shared a mantra that has been around forever — and will continue to be the driving force in his marriage.

"Your wife is always right, fam. You didn’t know that?" he said. "She was right when she was wrong, and when she was wrong, she was right, fam."