Ray J Has A Message For Married Men, Everywhere

Ray J has been the topic of headlines for the past couple of weeks after his wife Princess Love publicly accused him of leaving her and their daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas.
The Love & Hip Hop star and entrepreneur has since denied the allegation, stressing that he is "dedicated" to his family and that Princess' allegations were "uncool." Now, while speaking with us, he doubled down on his love for his wife while sharing a few words of wisdom with all of the husbands out there.
In an interview with BET.com on Thursday (December 5), Ray J shared a mantra that has been around forever — and will continue to be the driving force in his marriage.
"Your wife is always right, fam. You didn’t know that?" he said. "She was right when she was wrong, and when she was wrong, she was right, fam."
Going on to speak on the importance of "Black love," Ray J brought it all back to his appreciation for his wife and daughter, Melody.
“I’m married, so my wife means everything to me, and my kids mean everything to me — I’ve got one on the way," he said. "I think the love of your family, Black love, is really embracing your family and doing everything you can to make sure they’re safe.”
Earlier in the week, Ray J appeared on Wendy Williams' morning talk show and shared how he truly feels about Princess.
"I love you Princess and look, it didn't happen like that," he said of the alleged incident. "I would never leave my baby and my daughter like that. I would die first before I leave them on the side of the [road]."
Watch Ray J gush about his family in the clip from our interview, below:
