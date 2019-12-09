Steve Harvey Loses It On Live TV After Another Embarrassing Gaffe During Miss Universe Pageant

Steve Harvey once again hosted the Miss Universe pageant this weekend, and — unbelievably — had another on-camera gaffe involving announcing the wrong name.

Harvey infamously read out the wrong name when announcing the winner of the 2015 pageant. This time, he misidentified the winner of the Miss Universe Costume Contest. Video shows Harvey, who was reading from a teleprompter, announcing Ms. Philippines as the winner, when in fact it was Ms. Malaysia.

The contestant, Shweta Sekhon, looked very confused and grabbed the microphone from Steve and informed him that it she was wearing the national costume of Malaysia.

RELATED: Steve Harvey Dragged on Twitter for Huge Miss Universe Mistake

After learning of his mistake, Harvey pointed at the prompter and said it clearly stated Philippines and followed it up, joking, “Y’all gonna quit doing this to me.”

Back in 2015, when announcing the winner and runner ups of Miss Universe live on television, Harvey blurted out that the runner up, Miss Columbia had won rather than actual victor, Miss Philippines, apparently reading the card incorrectly.

It seems though this time the pageant or television network screwed up because as Harvey announced the winner, a photo of Gazini Ganados, aka 2019’s Miss Philippines, displayed on the big screen behind him.

Watch what happened below.