Whoopi Goldberg And Meghan McCain Address Their Heated On-Air Fight During ‘The View’

Written by Alexis Reese

After Whoopi Goldberg shut down Meghan McCain during a heated exchange on the daytime talk show The View on Monday (Dec. 16) the two returned on screen the following day to clear the air. “We’re just gonna do a little cleanup before we do anything,” Goldberg opened the floor up with. “Things get heated on this show. If you watch this show you know this has happened over the years. We’re really passionate, this is our jobs, we come in, we talk to each other, sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be.”

On the Monday show, McCain interrupted and overstepped her co-host Sunny Hostin, who was speaking towards Bill Clinton’s impeachment and Republicans who voted to convict for perjury but will not bat an eye to acquit President Donald Trump for abusing his power in the White House.

The View veteran then chimed in and told McCain, “Girl, please stop talking!... Please stop talking now!” Whoopi continued with clearing the air on the Tuesday show saying, “This is part of what we do. This is no indication that women can’t sit around and talk. This is not an indication that we don’t know how to deal with each other on camera. This is happening in real-time,” she said.

“And everybody, wherever you sit in all of this don’t assume that we’re over here with little butcher knives under the table. This is our gig and sometimes it goes off the rails, and it does. If you can say that’s never happened to any of y’all, and you’ve never had this happen, you understand where we’re coming from,” Goldberg later joked with the audience. RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Checked Meghan McCain On ‘The View’ And Twitter Was Watching With Popcorn

In addition to breaking her silence on the show, McCain posted on her Twitter early Tuesday morning attempting to stir the pot.

Good morning - to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

Despite the controversial post, McCain opened with how much she loved Goldberg and the friendship her late father, Senator John McCain, had with Whoopi. “Whoopi and I get along great. I love you very much. I’ve loved you for a long time. You were good friends with my dad. We fight like we’re family. It’s all good. We’re not tearing the set apart, calm down. All of you, OK? It’s all good.”

You can watch the two address their disagreement here.