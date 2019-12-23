Michael B. Jordan’s Senior Prom Pics Have Been Unearthed – And They’re Incredible

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Michael B. Jordan attends SiriusXM's Urban View 'Just Mercy' Town Hall with Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx on December 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Wait til you see his gorgeous date!

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Michael B. Jordan’s been an actor for so long, it feels like we’ve practically grown up with him.

That said, the Just Mercy star usually tries to keep his personal life under wraps. Just in time for the holidays, though, we’re getting a very special gift: a throwback pic of Michael Bae from his senior prom — and it is incredible.

Via Instagram user @rich.of, pictures of Jordan in high school were unearthed, and it’s clear to see MBJ was “bae” even back then — though, quite a bit less built than he is now.

The old flicks are from MBJ’s senior prom at Newark, New Jersey’s Arts High School and show him with his date, who is equally stunning.

Michael B. Jordan also reportedly played basketball at Newark Arts High all while keeping up his acting career.

It looks like MBJ has always had that something special about him!

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

