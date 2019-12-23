Kenya Moore Explains Why She Wants A Divorce From Marc Daly

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore had her divorce drama with Marc Daly spewing all over the place.

The 48-year-old reality star and her 49-year-old husband of two years discussed the issues in their relationship on-screen, as Moore explained to Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey why they didn't sign a prenup before they got married.

“You know, Marc didn’t want a prenup,” Kenya said on the December 22 episode. “We don’t have one. Like, he wouldn’t even have the conversation.”

An insider close to the Bravo series told RadarOnline that Marc Daly “told the truth” about their troubles and that he was “very involved in helping [Kenya] straighten out her business.”

On the show, Marc revealed he secretly managed a lot of Moore’s financial woes and told the ladies of RHOA that he helped fix his wife’s business, Kenya Moore Hair Care.

“He didn’t want to be tied to her,” the source continued. “That’s why he didn’t want to get married on paper. She wanted a prenup and he did not.”

Marc and Kenya had a blowup fight that was caught on camera just days before announcing their divorce. Radar reports that the “struggles of maintaining a long-distance relationship while living in two different states” became a central issue.

“There was never an agreement for them to live together,” the source said. “He always stated he wanted to stay in New York City, and she wanted to stay in Atlanta for the show.”

Also on the latest episode of RHOA, Kenya got upset with Mark after he described NeNe Leakes as “very respectful” even though she said Moore was going to have a “buffalo baby” when she was pregnant.

“I have to remind Marc, when you found out that NeNe said I’m carrying a buffalo or something, you were very offended by that,” Kenya said. “She was talking about your unborn child and that made you extremely upset.”

Daly apparently wasn’t trying to hear that and downplayed the situation, “She’s nice to me, I’m not going to dog her. She showed me the ultimate respect when we met.”



Watch below: