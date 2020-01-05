Ava DuVernay Just Shaded TF Out Of The Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Ava DuVernay attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The filmmaker wasn’t nominated for her groundbreaking series ‘When They See Us.’

Published 6 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

This year’s Golden Globes seemed to ignore nearly all the contributions to film and television by people of color this year, but one of the most egregious snubs in the show’s problematic history was ignoring Ava DuVernary’s epic miniseries When They See Us, the story of the Exonerated Five. The Netflix series was critically acclaimed, a hit on social media and won two Emmys. Nonetheless, the Golden Globes showed it no love.

However, Ava DuVernay — who was the first Black woman director to ever receive a Golden Globe nomination (for Selma in 2015) — is unbothered, and made that clear with a tweet that is 100% delicious shade. “Upside of not being nominated for Golden Globe for WHEN THEY SEE US: I don’t have to juggle getting into hair, makeup + gown while researching, reading and worrying about impeding war,” the celebrated filmmaker wrote. “Also: easier to block trolls without newly manicured nails. Thanks, HFPA. This is a win win!”

Gotta love Miss Ava. The Golden Globes may not have shown the love but she is definitely loved for her talent, vision and groundbreaking work.

