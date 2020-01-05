Ava DuVernay Just Shaded TF Out Of The Golden Globes

This year’s Golden Globes seemed to ignore nearly all the contributions to film and television by people of color this year, but one of the most egregious snubs in the show’s problematic history was ignoring Ava DuVernary’s epic miniseries When They See Us, the story of the Exonerated Five. The Netflix series was critically acclaimed, a hit on social media and won two Emmys. Nonetheless, the Golden Globes showed it no love.

However, Ava DuVernay — who was the first Black woman director to ever receive a Golden Globe nomination (for Selma in 2015) — is unbothered, and made that clear with a tweet that is 100% delicious shade. “Upside of not being nominated for Golden Globe for WHEN THEY SEE US: I don’t have to juggle getting into hair, makeup + gown while researching, reading and worrying about impeding war,” the celebrated filmmaker wrote. “Also: easier to block trolls without newly manicured nails. Thanks, HFPA. This is a win win!”