WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: La La Anthony attends The Vanity Fair x Amazon Studios 2020 Awards Season Celebration at San Vicente Bungalows on January 04, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

La La Anthony Spotted Out With ‘Aquaman’ Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Are her and Carmelo still together?

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

La La Anthony and Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II were seen getting breakfast together in New York City on Tuesday (January 7), prompting many to speculate whether they’re a new item.

Page Six is reporting that’s not the case. According to the outlet, the Power actress and 33-year-old, who starred as Cadillac in The Get Down and Black Manta in Aquaman, are just friends.

“They are just friends, they have been working out together and Yahya has been giving her tips on acting,” a source close to La La told Page Six. “That’s a mutual friend and Melo and La are doing just fine. They are back together.”

Another source close to La La added, “People shouldn’t be quick to jump to conclusions – especially if she’s seen leaving a restaurant.”

Abdul-Mateen has a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Yale School of Drama.

La La Anthony reportedly spent the holidays with Carmelo Anthony and their 12-year-old son, Kiyan. She posted numerous photos of the trio wearing matching pajamas.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

