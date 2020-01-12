Lori Harvey Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Future

ATLANTA, GA - September 15: Lori Harvey attends the Official Revolt Summit after party at Compound on September 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Harvey had previously been dating Diddy.

It looks like Lori Harvey is officially ready to move on from dating Diddy as she all but confirms she’s with Future.

Previously, pictures surfaced of the two vacationing in Jamaica for Lori’s upcoming birthday 23rd birthday (January 13), but now, Steve Harvey’s daughter has posted herself something far less ambiguous about her relationship to the Atlanta rapper, 36.

Via her Instagram Story, Harvey posted video of Future kissing her on the cheek and the caption “life is good.”

Future began showing up in pictures and video on Lori Harvey’s social media for a while now. Internet sleuths have discovered shoes of Future’s in the background of her pictures. On Friday, Lori was documenting her trip to Montego Bay with glimpses of the rapper lurking.

Lori Harvey was rumored to be dating Diddy earlier in 2019, but it looks like things have fizzled out between them.

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

