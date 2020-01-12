Lori Harvey Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Future

It looks like Lori Harvey is officially ready to move on from dating Diddy as she all but confirms she’s with Future.

Previously, pictures surfaced of the two vacationing in Jamaica for Lori’s upcoming birthday 23rd birthday (January 13), but now, Steve Harvey’s daughter has posted herself something far less ambiguous about her relationship to the Atlanta rapper, 36.

Via her Instagram Story, Harvey posted video of Future kissing her on the cheek and the caption “life is good.”