Lori Harvey Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Future

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
It looks like Lori Harvey is officially ready to move on from dating Diddy as she all but confirms she’s with Future.
Previously, pictures surfaced of the two vacationing in Jamaica for Lori’s upcoming birthday 23rd birthday (January 13), but now, Steve Harvey’s daughter has posted herself something far less ambiguous about her relationship to the Atlanta rapper, 36.
RELATED: The Internet Catches Future Recycling The Same Surprise For Lori Harvey’s 23rd Birthday He Pulled For His Exes
Via her Instagram Story, Harvey posted video of Future kissing her on the cheek and the caption “life is good.”
Future began showing up in pictures and video on Lori Harvey’s social media for a while now. Internet sleuths have discovered shoes of Future’s in the background of her pictures. On Friday, Lori was documenting her trip to Montego Bay with glimpses of the rapper lurking.
Lori Harvey was rumored to be dating Diddy earlier in 2019, but it looks like things have fizzled out between them.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS