The Internet Catches Future Recycling The Same Surprise For Lori Harvey’s 23rd Birthday He Pulled For His Exes

Aww!: Kel Mitchell Celebrates 8 Years Of Marriage To His Wife With A Message That Will Bring You To Tears
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Lori Harvey had one hell of a hot girl year in 2019, and she seems to be keeping that same energy in 2020! She turns 23 years old on Monday (Jan. 13), but she kicked off the celebration early with a ride on a private jet and turn up fit for a star.
However, it was Future’s surprise of rose petals and candlelight that caught the internet’s attention. The birthday girl shared the romantic moment on her Instagram Stories:
RELATED | Fans Comment On The Curious Timing Of Lori Harvey And Joie Chavis Releasing Simultaneous Gym Workout Videos
ICYMI: Lori, the daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey, has been spending a lot of time with the rapper, whom she’s seemingly in a situationship with. They actually just spent the holidays in Ghana for the country’s "Return To The Motherland" festivities, so it isn’t a surprise that he was there to ring in her big day.
Leave it to the internet though to take a sweet moment and deliver receipts that might make you think twice!
Shortly after Lori shared the surprise, fans pulled up video clips posted by Future's exes, Brittni Mealy and Joie Chavis, of the SAME surprise. Rose petals sprinkled in a heart on the bed, check. Candlelight illuminating the room, check. Oop!
Hopefully, Lori doesn’t mind the recycled surprise, but what do you think about Future’s signature move? Is recycling surprises a play you should make, or just a playboy move?
(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS