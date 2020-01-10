The Internet Catches Future Recycling The Same Surprise For Lori Harvey’s 23rd Birthday He Pulled For His Exes

Lori Harvey had one hell of a hot girl year in 2019, and she seems to be keeping that same energy in 2020! She turns 23 years old on Monday (Jan. 13), but she kicked off the celebration early with a ride on a private jet and turn up fit for a star.

However, it was Future’s surprise of rose petals and candlelight that caught the internet’s attention. The birthday girl shared the romantic moment on her Instagram Stories:

RELATED | Fans Comment On The Curious Timing Of Lori Harvey And Joie Chavis Releasing Simultaneous Gym Workout Videos