Mendeecees Harris Reportedly Released From Prison After Four Years

Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Love & Hip Hop: New York star Mendeecees Harris has reportedly been released from prison after serving four years.
The Shaderoom reports that Harris, who had a whirlwind relationship with Yandy Smith, the mother of two of his children, is returning to his family.
The release comes six months after outlets reported the reality star was set to be released from federal prison in November 2020.
Harris was found guilty for his role in a drug trafficking ring and sentenced to eight to ten years behind bars in 2015. An appellate court upheld his original sentence after it was appealed. He was given credit for time served while serving 15 months before he was granted bail in the case.
Harris’ sentence was part of a plea deal that demanded he admit he helped ferry heroin and cocaine from New York City to Rochester, New York from 2006 to 2008.
(Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
