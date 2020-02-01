Tyler Perry Asks Audience Member To Sing And Then Gets A Call From A Record Label

Jamysa Lytes Hutchins didn’t intend to catch Tyler Perry’s attention during his Madea’s Farewell Play Tour stop in Columbus, Georgia but she did. Hutchins is now in the process of setting up a date and time to meet up with RCA Records and join the ranks of other RCA R&B and gospel artists like Gladys Knight, Rance Allen, Donnie McClurkin, Mary J. Blige, Boys II Men and Freddie Jackson.

Perry, who’s known for finding unsung talent (literally), recognized Hutchins singing background in the audience during his event at the Columbus Civic Center and invited her on-stage to sing for him.

“We came and we were having a great time and this particular time, it was meant for me to be here,” she told Atlanta’s WTVM 9.

Hutchins, who currently works as a waiter at Olive Garden and often sings “Happy Birthday” to customers, reportedly started singing when she was three years old and has been performing on stage all of her life, singing locally for numerous community and family events.

“A young lady from the cast was singing a song called, ‘Weak,’ by SWV. Everybody was singing, it wasn’t just me and because I’m a background singer,” she said. “I started singing background.”

Somehow, in the midst of everyone singing, Perry heard Hutchins’ amazing voice. She says that when Perry initially heard her singing he was sitting down but quickly arose and said in his Madea voice “she is singing right there. Give me a microphone.”

“At first, it was a lady behind me who was singing and I thought he was talking to her, but he was talking to me. So, they brought me the microphone and he asked if I would sing the song again,” Hutchins recalled.

“Yes sir, Mr. Tyler Perry, I certainly will,” she replied. “So, I sang the song again and he said he really liked it. He said, ‘I don’t know you or your name, but I need you.' He had someone come get my information and here we are.”

The whole thing led to her getting a phone call from RCA Records. A representative from the label was reportedly in the audience. While Hutchins was waiting tables at her work, WTVM 9 surprised her and informed her she had just gotten a call from the label.

Tears began rolling down Hutchins’ face as she gave anchor Roslyn Giles a big hug. Her co-workers watched the encounter with some crying. Everyone was extremely happy for Hutchins, whom they described as the most deserving person because of her willingness to help everyone.

Currently, Hutchins is in the process of scheduling a meeting with RCA.

Watch WTVM’s news package on everything here.