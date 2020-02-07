Billy Porter Claps Back At Criticism Over His Appearance On Sesame Street

Billy Porter has been being his authentic self for years, but now that the mainstream has caught onto the Emmy winner, due to his dynamic performance in Pose, he can't seem to avoid the haters. The most recent drama is folks having an issue with his upcoming appearance on Sesame Street.

Porter will be wearing his iconic Oscars tuxedo dress on an upcoming episode of Sesame Street and there has been outrage. Even Arkansas’ Republican state senator whined on Facebook about a " radical LGBTQ agenda " because of Porter’s appearance, when he should be more worried about the corrupt President of the United States.

. @theebillyporter is about to serve it to the children on @sesamestreet in his @CSiriano tuxedo gown! https://t.co/fpJSGYzme8

The Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner told Page Six, “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. Like, what about me singing with a penguin [on the show] has anything to do with what I’m doing in my bedroom?”

He continued, “The really interesting thing for me is that that’s what it’s all about when it comes to LGBTQ people — the first thing everyone wants to talk about is how we having sex. Stay out of my bedroom and you will be fine — that is none of your business.”