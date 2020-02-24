The Harvey Weinstein Verdict Is In

After a trial that lasted three weeks and five days of jury deliberation, Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on two of three charges, including a criminal sex act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013.

The jury found the disgraced movie producer not guilty on predatory sexual assault, which is the most serious offense of which he was accused.

The conviction comes after years of whispers exploding into a torrent of sexual misconduct allegations that ended his Hollywood career and gave rise to the #MeToo movement.

Among those who bravely spoke out about Weinstein’s assault was actress Lupita Nyong’o, who in a 2017 New York Times op-ed, described how she felt “unsafe” around Weinstein during a few brief encounters with him. She claims Weinstein attempted to give her a massage, and during a later meeting, allegedly attempted to ply her with alcohol.

The jury’s verdict follows three weeks of testimony that included eye-opening accounts of rape, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation and lewd propositions from Weinstein.

Weinstein was handcuffed and taken into custody just after noon EST. He is slated to be sentenced on March 11 where he faces a sentence of between five and 25 years in prison for the conviction of first-degree criminal sexual act and four years for the third degree rape verdict.