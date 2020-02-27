Tyler Perry’s Nephew Dies By Apparent Suicide While In Jail

Filmmaker Tyler Perry’s nephew, Gavin Porter has reportedly died by apparent suicide while being held in police custody, authorities say.

Union Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Johnny Gunter, told Monroe, Louisiana station KNOE that Porter, 26, was found in his cell at the Union Parish Detention Center in Farmerville around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

After being involved in a fight with multiple inmates, on Saturday, he was moved into a separate cell, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates told local paper The News-Star.

No foul play is suspected.

Porter was being held in Union Parish after he pleaded guilty in April 2017 to manslaughter. He was originally charged in October 2016 with second-degree murder after he was arrested in the shooting death of his father, Gary Wane Porter.

Gates did state that the weekend incident and Porter’s death are currently under investigation. His body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark., to undergo an autopsy.

Perry has not yet commented on the passing of his nephew.

BET sends its thoughts and prayers to the Perry and Porter family.

Help is available for people at risk of suicide. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.