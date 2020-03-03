Eva Marcille Responds To Her Ex Kevin McCall’s Request That They Attend Therapy

UPDATE:

Kevin McCall is looking to work out his differences with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Eva Marcille. Problem is, she doesn’t seem to share the same sentiment.

Sitting down with Wendy Williams on her talk show last week, Marcille alleged that her 6-year-old daughter’s father is mentally ill.

“I truly believe so. I think it’s really easy to say, ‘Oh, he’s crazy.’ But I was explaining to a friend, a sane person, with rational brain, would not do the things that he does,” she said. “One could only get to the bottom of the fact that he cannot be rational. His brain cannot work like anyone else’s. A regular dad would not be away from their child the entire time they were on this earth. They wouldn’t be able to stomach it. He has to be not there.”

She also detailed how McCall’s behavior, which included a fight with a sheriff deputy, has left him estranged from the rest of his family as well.

“He’s estranged from his family, his mom has a restraining order against him, and one of his sisters does,” she said. “He’s slap crazy across the board. He’s no respect for a person with his crazy. He’s crazy to everyone.”

According to The Blast, a judge dismissed McCall’s attempts to gain full custody and child support for daughter, Marley Rae, back in December.