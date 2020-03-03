Eva Marcille Responds To Her Ex Kevin McCall’s Request That They Attend Therapy

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
UPDATE:
Kevin McCall is looking to work out his differences with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Eva Marcille. Problem is, she doesn’t seem to share the same sentiment.
Sitting down with Wendy Williams on her talk show last week, Marcille alleged that her 6-year-old daughter’s father is mentally ill.
“I truly believe so. I think it’s really easy to say, ‘Oh, he’s crazy.’ But I was explaining to a friend, a sane person, with rational brain, would not do the things that he does,” she said. “One could only get to the bottom of the fact that he cannot be rational. His brain cannot work like anyone else’s. A regular dad would not be away from their child the entire time they were on this earth. They wouldn’t be able to stomach it. He has to be not there.”
She also detailed how McCall’s behavior, which included a fight with a sheriff deputy, has left him estranged from the rest of his family as well.
“He’s estranged from his family, his mom has a restraining order against him, and one of his sisters does,” she said. “He’s slap crazy across the board. He’s no respect for a person with his crazy. He’s crazy to everyone.”
According to The Blast, a judge dismissed McCall’s attempts to gain full custody and child support for daughter, Marley Rae, back in December.
PREVIOUS:
Eva Marcille’s relationship with her ex Kevin McCall is problematic at best.
In a recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Eva Marcille changed her daughter Marley Rae’s last name from McCall, to her new married name Sterling. Kevin McCall is her biological father and Michael Sterling is Eva’s husband, who has now adopted the 6-year-old. Now, Kevin McCall is speaking out after singer Lyfe Jennings posted about the episode on social media.
According to PEOPLE, McCall wrote on Instagram, “I feel therapy is needed for all 3 of us honestly. We’ve let society, entertainment and media exploit our family problems instead of being solution based. Your family is under attack next. Pray and praise God in the midst.”
In December, a judge denied McCall’s attempt to get custody and child support for their daughter.
On a February 27 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Marcille said she believed the 34-year-old was mentally ill, saying, “I truly believe so. I think it’s really easy to say, ‘Oh, he’s crazy.’ But I was explaining to a friend, a sane person, with rational brain, would not do the things that he does.”
She continued, “One could only get to the bottom of the fact that he cannot be rational. His brain cannot work like anyone else’s. A regular dad would not be away from their child the entire time they were on this earth. They wouldn’t be able to stomach it. He has to be not there.”
Eva Marcille and Michelle Sterling married in 2018 and have two other kids: Michael Todd, 1, and Maverick, 5 months.
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
