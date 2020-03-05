Tracee Ellis Ross And Anthony Anderson Channel Their Best Beyoncé And Jay-Z Look For Upcoming ‘Black-Ish’ Episode

Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson are doing their best impression of Beyoncé and Jay-Z for an upcoming episode of Black-Ish.

On Wednesday, Ross posted two pictures of her and Anderson channeling the power couple’s “Apesh*t” look for the show’s March 17 episode.

Ross is seen rocking a long blond-infused crimped ponytail and pink suit while Anderson rocks Hov’s now-trademark twists with a light blue-green suit.