Tracee Ellis Ross And Anthony Anderson Channel Their Best Beyoncé And Jay-Z Look For Upcoming ‘Black-Ish’ Episode

Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson are doing their best impression of Beyoncé and Jay-Z for an upcoming episode of Black-Ish.
On Wednesday, Ross posted two pictures of her and Anderson channeling the power couple’s “Apesh*t” look for the show’s March 17 episode.
Ross is seen rocking a long blond-infused crimped ponytail and pink suit while Anderson rocks Hov’s now-trademark twists with a light blue-green suit.
For reference, here’s what the original looked like:
The episode is titled “Best Supporting Husband,” in which Dre (Anderson) gets dramatic when Rainbow (Ross) is elected to the California Board of Medicine, and the invitation for the annual fundraising gala is addressed to Dr. Rainbow Johnson and guest.
Can’t wait to see how this plays out on television, because these two slayed the look.
Photo: Byron Cohen/ABC via Getty Images
