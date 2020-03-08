Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Resurfaces On Social Media In Heartwarming Post

Vanessa Bryant is finding joy through the grief after the tragic death of her husband and daughter Gianna.

On Sunday (March 8), Vanessa posted a picture on Instagram of her smiling 17-year-old daughter Natalia in front of a mural that features her late husband, Kobe and daughter, Gianna. Vanessa wrote "💖 my babies. Natalia. #winterformal" under the photo.

According to Metro, Nathalia, who was wearing a blue polka dot dress was going to her Winter Formal.

RELATED Lil Wayne Recalled His Favorite Memory Of Kobe Bryant

The artwork shows Gianna smiling with her eyes closed and Kobe kissing her forehead. There is a halo above both of their heads. Natalia has stayed out of the public eye since the tragic loss of her father and sister in January, and fans seem thrilled to see her smiling. The comments on the post are flooded with support for Natalia and her family. One fan wrote, “This warms my heart and at the same time saddens it. Good to see you girls pushing through.”