Iyanla Vanzant Tries To Calm Coronavirus Fears With Social Media Counseling

Two weeks ago, no one could have imagined the mass hysteria that has been brought on by the spread of COVID-19, which has officially been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Now, people must begin to manage their heightened emotions around several weeks of self-imposed and mandatory quarantines, the cancellation of critical business conferences across the world, major sports institutions postponing seasons, colleges extending spring break by additional weeks and the incredible beating that Wall Street continues to withstand daily. The situation could make the most sane person begin to question his/her sanity.

But with her mellow cadence and impressive smile, Iyanla Vanzant took to social media on Wednesday to calm the masses. The spiritual teacher and life coach hosted a lifestream counseling session where she encouraged people to concentrate on two words: “Fear Not.”

“I know a lot is coming at us. We are hearing a lot. There are all sorts of predictions about what’s happening and how it’s happening and why it’s happening. Things are changing moment by moment,” explained Vanzant.

“I still say fear not because fear is an energy that attracts the very thing that we want to avoid.”