Iyanla Vanzant Tries To Calm Coronavirus Fears With Social Media Counseling

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Two weeks ago, no one could have imagined the mass hysteria that has been brought on by the spread of COVID-19, which has officially been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Now, people must begin to manage their heightened emotions around several weeks of self-imposed and mandatory quarantines, the cancellation of critical business conferences across the world, major sports institutions postponing seasons, colleges extending spring break by additional weeks and the incredible beating that Wall Street continues to withstand daily. The situation could make the most sane person begin to question his/her sanity.
But with her mellow cadence and impressive smile, Iyanla Vanzant took to social media on Wednesday to calm the masses. The spiritual teacher and life coach hosted a lifestream counseling session where she encouraged people to concentrate on two words: “Fear Not.”
“I know a lot is coming at us. We are hearing a lot. There are all sorts of predictions about what’s happening and how it’s happening and why it’s happening. Things are changing moment by moment,” explained Vanzant.
“I still say fear not because fear is an energy that attracts the very thing that we want to avoid.”
Vanzant goes on to explain how people should take precautions to protect their health, but to also remember doing so means to pay attention to mental health as well noting that the stress and anxiety can begin to take its toll in numerous ways. She suggests to start the day with positive affirmations and prayer but to also listen to what your body is telling you.
“More than anything else, eliminate, eradicate, move out of the experience of fear because fear will weaken your immune system,” said the host of OWN’s “Fix My Life.”
Vanzant doesn’t claim to be a medical expert, but admits that she couldn't go another day with all of the hysteria around coronavirus hitting the media. She, herself, has increased her intake of Oregano oil, which has been said to stabilize the immune system, as well as good rest and lots of water.
It may take more than just the power of positive thinking to keep most people safe. The coronavirus hits older adults, age 60 and up, harder, especially for those who already have respiratory or other health issues.
Besides Vanzant’s advice, it’s best that people follow the precautions necessary to stay healthy including working from home (if possible), avoiding public places with large crowds, staying off cruise ships, cancelling non essential doctor’s appointments, washing hands with soap and water (or using hand sanitizer if that’s not available) and makiung sure your loved ones have an emergency contact.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for DIsease Control and Prevention website.
Photo by Monica Morgan/WireImage
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS