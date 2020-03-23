‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ Star Melissa Williams Is Doing Something Amazing To Help Her Fans

Melissa L. Williams, star of Tyler Perry’s series Ruthless, chipping in to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress has been giving out $100 to her fans in need so they can purchase supplies for themselves and their families amid the virus’ spread.

Williams began interacting with her fans on Instagram, many of whom said they needed money to pay for basic needs. In screenshots provided to PEOPLE, she is seen asking each fan what their Cash App username is before sending at least seven people $100 each for “whatever you need it for.”

While each person’s reason for needing the extra cash varied, one user said she was having trouble supporting her family after her husband was laid off from work. Another said the money would go toward feeding herself and her daughter.

“Thank you once again! I just don’t know how to stop thanking you,” one person said, according to PEOPLE. “This was just sweet of you!”

“You’re such a blessing. You have no idea what you just did. You’re giving back from the blessings you have received,” another wrote. “Thanks again for giving back to your fans.”

Williams, who also stars in Tyler Perry’s The Oval (which broadcasts on BET), is just one of many celebrities who have tried to do their part during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ciara and Russell Wilson announced they’d be donating a million meals to Seattle Food LifeLine. NBA players like Zion Williamson and Kevin Love have pledged that they’ll pay the salaries of respective team employees who were laid off due to the NBA’s postponement of its season.