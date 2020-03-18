Ciara and Russell Wilson Pledge 1 Million Meals In Response To Coronavirus

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pledge 1 Million Meals In Response To Coronavirus

“Praying for everyone out there.”

Published Yesterday

Written by Alexis Reese

Ciara and Russell Wilson are now added to the list of celebrities who are stepping up to the plate in the midst of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 

The couple announced on their social media pages on the evening of Tuesday (March 17) that they would be lending a helping hand by supporting their Seattle community by donating 1 million meals to Food Life Line

The Seattle Seahawks QB opened up their message mentioning the growing pandemic was changing rapidly “second by second, minute by minute.”

“People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs -- even in Seattle.” 

The Grammy-award winning artist and mother of three later chimed asking those who could to step up and help. 

“We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference,” she said. 

Encouraging everyone to not only practice social distancing but also to keep the faith, the couple said that we will be able to conquer the tough time. 

Ciara and Russell join other famous faces who have donated in some way during the growing coronavirus epidemic.

Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha, who donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Feeding America.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson committed to covering the salaries at the Smoothie King Center where his team plays, for 30 days.

View this post on Instagram

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.

A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo donated $100,000 to the staff at Fiserv Forum, where his team holds their games. 

 

CNN Health reports that as of Wednesday (March 18) there. have been 6,135 cases of coronavirus in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and the U.S Virgin Islands, with 112 deaths.

Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

