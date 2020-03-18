Ciara and Russell Wilson Pledge 1 Million Meals In Response To Coronavirus

The couple announced on their social media pages on the evening of Tuesday (March 17) that they would be lending a helping hand by supporting their Seattle community by donating 1 million meals to Food Life Line .

Ciara and Russell Wilson are now added to the list of celebrities who are stepping up to the plate in the midst of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Seattle Seahawks QB opened up their message mentioning the growing pandemic was changing rapidly “second by second, minute by minute.”

“People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs -- even in Seattle.”

The Grammy-award winning artist and mother of three later chimed asking those who could to step up and help.

“We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference,” she said.

Encouraging everyone to not only practice social distancing but also to keep the faith, the couple said that we will be able to conquer the tough time.

Ciara and Russell join other famous faces who have donated in some way during the growing coronavirus epidemic.

Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha, who donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Feeding America.