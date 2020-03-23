‘RHOA’ Cast Reveal If NeNe Leakes Really Spit On Kenya Moore

The season 12 drama of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" has been super crazy so far and fans finally got answers to teasers shown in the mid-season trailer from January 16.

During the latest episode on Sunday (March 22), the housewives had a “Ruins party” for all the women to clear the air with each other and lay all their problems to rest for good.

But the party took a turn for the worst when long-time rivals NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore got into a heated argument. Leakes got in a screaming match with Moore before throwing food at her. But what had fans going crazy was when Leakes appeared to spit on Moore in the middle of the argument.

But during Bravo’s After Show, Leakes debunked all allegations against her. The 52-year-old claimed she never spit on Moore, she simply made the gesture of spitting.

Although she announced that she didn’t spit on anyone, Leakes told Twitter followers that she should have.