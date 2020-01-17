Nene Leakes Appears To Try To Spit On Kenya Moore In Mid-Season ‘RHOA’ Trailer

The drama on season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has been intense. Now, the mid-season trailer reveals a disturbing moment – Nene Leakes appears to be trying to spit on castmate Kenya Moore . See the moment below, which happens toward the end of the clip.

Nene Leakes, 52, stood by the spit by writing on Twitter, “She need 2 be spit on wit all the horrible things she has said & done! From constantly startin shit wit me all season, lying on me, sayin I’m on drugs & bipolar. Plus that recent tweet she posted so enjoy the moment! I DID the act but DIDNT SPIT! I Wish i had tho! No regrets.”



Nene received backlash for the comment. One user wrote, “You’ve lost the light sis.” Spitting/hitting is never ok. It’s time for you to step back and remember who you were before all of this. You’re no longer any of the reasons we all fell in love with you for in the beginning.”



Another added, “You’re a monster. What happened to you?”



Kenya Moore has not commented on the trailer.