How To Watch Issa Rae’s New Movie 'The Love Birds' While Social Distancing

Romantic Comedy The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, is the first movie pulled from theaters and headed to Netflix amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Although the streaming date has yet to be announced, the film was scheduled to premiere as a headliner at the SXSW Conference & Music Festival during the week of March 13-22 in Austin, TX before hitting the big screen on April 3, as told by Entertainment Weekly.

RELATED| Social Distancing? Learn How To ‘Netflix And Chill’ With The Netflix Party Chrome Extension

The Paramount film directed by Michael Showalter follows Rae and Nanjiani who are a complicated couple on the verge of breakup, but find themselves involved in a murder mystery.