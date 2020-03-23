How To Watch Issa Rae’s New Movie 'The Love Birds' While Social Distancing

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star in Paramount Pictures' "The Lovebirds."

The film was slated to hit the big screen on April 3.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Romantic Comedy The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, is the first movie pulled from theaters and headed to Netflix amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

Although the streaming date has yet to be announced, the film was scheduled to premiere as a headliner at the SXSW Conference & Music Festival during the week of March 13-22 in Austin, TX before hitting the big screen on April 3, as told by Entertainment Weekly.

The Paramount film directed by Michael Showalter follows Rae and Nanjiani who are a complicated couple on the verge of breakup, but find themselves involved in a murder mystery. 

Paramount has also postponed the release of the Sci-Fi Horror Thriller  A Quiet Place Part II, which was slated to hit theaters in March. 

Universal, Warner Bros., and Sony studios have also taken steps to adjust the release of their films due to the closure of many movie theaters over the spread of COVID-19. 

Instead of waiting 90 days between a film's theatrical release and its availability on home video, some current box office movies, including The Invisible Man, Birds of Prey, Bloodshot, and The Hunt are available for home audiences as of Friday (March 20).  

Movies can be rented on streaming platforms including Amazon, Apple, Fandango, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube. 

Photo Credit: Paramount Studios

