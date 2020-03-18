Social Distancing? Learn How To ‘Netflix And Chill’ With The Netflix Party Chrome Extension

If the coronavirus is putting a damper on your late-night Netflix and chill session, you might be in luck.

Thanks to a Google Chrome extension called Netflix Party, friends can now virtually get together and watch their favorite Netflix shows and movies at the same time.

The extension is an add-on, specifically for Chrome users, that synchronizes video playback to your shows. It also allows friends to talk to each other with a real-time sidebar chart, according to USA Today.

RELATED: 20 Funny Coronavirus Memes To Get You Through

Although the extension has been available for a few years, HYPEBEAST reports that there has been a significant increase in users as health officials urge social distancing due to the coronavirus.

In order to participate, the Netflix Party website gives people the rundown.

All a user needs to do is install the free Google Chrome-exclusive extension on their browser, play a show or movie on Netflix, launch the extension and send the URL to friends or family.

Anyone with a link will be redirected to the streaming service and can tune in from the comfort of their own living rooms.