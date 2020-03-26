Watch Shaq Fail At Keeping Kaavia James Entertained

Shaquille O’Neal is known for keeping fans entertained be it off the court or on it, but his latest fan was not that impressed with the former Los Angeles Lakers hilarious antics.

The retired basketball star and TNT commentator tried to make Dwyane Wade’s one-year old daughter Kaavia James crack a smile but she was far from having it and showed it on her face.

On Tuesday (March 24) Wade and O’Neal joined L.A.Sparks forward Candace Parker and “Bleacher Report” host Adam Lefkoe for a live-streamed special edition of NBA on TNT. As the group was beginning to talk about the unfortunate NBA hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, baby Kaavia crashed the conversation to sit on her father’s lap.

Parker successfully grabbed Kaavia’s attention singing her own rendition of “Baby Shark” that resulted in a smile from the tot.

However, O’Neal came up short with an ineffective approach, attempting to talk baby talk and saying “I’m gonna kiss you on your cheeky.” Despite the four-time NBA champion’s overly exaggerated facial expressions and attempts to get a grin out of Kaavia, she looked unconcerned and unmoved.

The “Shady Baby” continues to live up to her crown!

Watch the hysterical moment below: