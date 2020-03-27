Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And Baby Archie Moved to Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have completed their move from Vancouver Island in Canada to the U.S.

According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled down in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles. The couple, along with their 10-month-old son Archie, are reportedly living in a secluded compound and staying indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the move, the family was living in Canada since announcing they were stepping back from their royal roles in January.

The move must come as exciting news for the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who also resides in Southern California. Sounds like she could be spending a lot of time with her grandson.