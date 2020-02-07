Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Search For Summer Home In Los Angeles

Our favorite former royals have settled in Canada for now, but it looks like we may soon see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the West Coast!

According to People, The royal couple is currently house hunting in Los Angeles, where they hope to spend their summers close to Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

“They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too,” a close friend told the outlet. “They’ll likely have houses in both places.”