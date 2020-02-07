Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Search For Summer Home In Los Angeles

Love Locked Up: Tekashi69's Girlfriend Visits Him Behind Bars During His Two-Year Prison Sentence
Our favorite former royals have settled in Canada for now, but it looks like we may soon see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the West Coast!
According to People, The royal couple is currently house hunting in Los Angeles, where they hope to spend their summers close to Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.
“They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too,” a close friend told the outlet. “They’ll likely have houses in both places.”
As of now, the ex-royal couple has settled into a more private, low-key life on Vancouver Island, Canada. They are reportedly renting a multi-million dollar mansion in North Saanich, where they've been spotted enjoying the outdoors like hikes and strolls with their eight-month-old son, Archie. It’s been mentioned that the couple has become homebodies, and Meghan even cooks for her young family.
We love that they’ve found peace and joy in their new life.
