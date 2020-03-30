Watch: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Behind-The-Scenes Of 'Bad Boys For Life' Will Crack You Up

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 08: Martin Lawrence and Will Smith attend 'Bad Boys for life' photocall at Hotel Villamagna on January 08, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images)

They clearly had the time of their lives making this film.

It took 17 years for the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys For Life, to come to screens, and fans welcomed it to the tune of $200 million at the box office. What made the film work, according to many, is the clear on-screen chemistry between stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, which hadn't faded a bit in the nearly two decades since they worked together.

A new blooper reel released exclusively to EW.com shows that the action behind-the-scenes was just as lit as what we saw in the film.

In the hilarious clip, Will asks Martin an NSFW question about sexual relations with a witch, and continues to prove he can't stay away from the words that require bleeping. Watch the full clip below:

Bad Boys for Life is available for purchase on digital platforms Tuesday (March 31).

(Photo by Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images)

