Watch: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Behind-The-Scenes Of 'Bad Boys For Life' Will Crack You Up

It took 17 years for the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys For Life, to come to screens, and fans welcomed it to the tune of $200 million at the box office. What made the film work, according to many, is the clear on-screen chemistry between stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, which hadn't faded a bit in the nearly two decades since they worked together.

A new blooper reel released exclusively to EW.com shows that the action behind-the-scenes was just as lit as what we saw in the film.

In the hilarious clip, Will asks Martin an NSFW question about sexual relations with a witch, and continues to prove he can't stay away from the words that require bleeping. Watch the full clip below: