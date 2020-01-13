Will Smith Admits He Was Jealous Of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Relationship With Tupac

Will Smith has been out and about promoting his upcoming film Bad Boys for Life, and thus, making himself available to answer questions about topics people may want to know about outside of the film.

Smith and his Bad Boys co-star Martin Lawrence sat down with The Breakfast Club this morning and made themselves open to the messiest of questions from the infamous trio. Of course, it was Charlamagne Tha God who asked about Smith’s past when it comes to romance, although it was less about him than it was his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who famously had a close relationship with Tupac back in the day.

RELATED: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Reveal A Hilarious Story Behind A Legendary Scene From ‘Bad Boys II’

Char asked Will if that bond between ‘Pac and Jada ever bothered him.

"Ahh, f**k yeah," he replied. "Oh my God! Dude! And that was in the early days. And it was like—that was a big regret for me too ‘cause I could never open up to interact with 'Pac. You know, we had a little bit of a thing because they grew up with each other."

Smith continued, admitting he never managed to speak to 'Pac while the West Coast rapper was alive. "They loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship,” he said. “But they had come into that age where that was a possibility and then Jada was with me. So 'Pac had a little thing on that. But she just loved him. He was the image of perfection but she was with the Fresh Prince. We were in the room together a couple times, I couldn’t speak to him. And he wasn’t gon’ speak to me if I wasn’t going to speak to him."

Will and Jada have been married since 1997 but originally started dating in 1995 before Shakur was shot and killed the following year.

Watch the full Breakfast Club interview below. The Tupac segment begins at around the 31:57 mark.