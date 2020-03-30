Here’s How Much Kobe Bryant’s NBA Final Game Towel Sold For At Auction

A hardcore Lakers fan now has the towel Kobe Bryant used in his final NBA game.



The towel, sold through Iconic Auctions, went for a whooping $33,077.16. The bidder has not gone public yet but Jeff Woolf, president of Iconic Auctions, told CNN, he is a "devoted Lakers fan” and "his long-term plan is to create a museum in Southern California."

Woolf also revealed “the same bidder recently spent another $30,000 on an old yearbook from Bryant's middle school days.”

Bryant’s final game, where he scored 60 points, against the Utah Jazz was on April 13, 2016. The bidder also received two tickets from the game.



On January 26, Kobe and Gianna were headed to a basketball tournament at Mamba Academy in California when they and seven other passengers, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, died in a fatal crash.

Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the helicopter company, Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopter, in the wake of the fatal crash.



See Bryant’s final game farewell speech below:

