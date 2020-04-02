Ayesha Curry Reveals New Magazine In 'Devil Wears Prada' Video With Steph And Kids

Ayesha Curry got her whole family together to unveil the name of her new magazine in a cute video she shared on Instagram on Wednesday (April 1).

The new lifestyle magazine, which will be published under Meredith Corporation, will be called Sweet July. The cookbook author and restaurateur first announced the magazine in January, People reports.

Curry made the announcement by recreating the iconic scene from Miranda Priestly’s office entrance from The Devil Wears Prada with the help of her husband and NBA star Stephen Curry and their three children Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1.