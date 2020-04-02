Ayesha Curry Reveals New Magazine In 'Devil Wears Prada' Video With Steph And Kids

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Ayesha Curry attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

The family recreated an iconic scene from the hit movie.

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Ayesha Curry got her whole family together to unveil the name of her new magazine in a cute video she shared on Instagram on Wednesday (April 1).

The new lifestyle magazine, which will be published under Meredith Corporation, will be called Sweet July. The cookbook author and restaurateur first announced the magazine in January, People reports.

Curry made the announcement by recreating the iconic scene from Miranda Priestly’s office entrance from The Devil Wears Prada with the help of her husband and NBA star Stephen Curry and their three children Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1.

If you’re like me, you’re looking for any glimmer of light or joy in the world right now to help get you through these unforeseen strange times. Last fall, I was offered the opportunity to create my own magazine. Besides it having a cover and pages and pictures, I was given the blank slate to make it whatever I wanted. After a lot of thought and self-reflection, I decided that what I wanted was to tell stories with substance about things that matter. Showcase people doing groundbreaking things and supporting their communities. Give people information but also inspiration. I wanted my girls to be able to see themselves in the pictures and the stories, and feel like not only is there a place for them in this world, but that the skies the limit for what they can achieve. And then the craziest thing happened.. We made it! And we called it SWEET JULY. Why? Well, all three of our babies were born in July, we got married in July and it’s the 7th month in the calendar year. It’s the time in my life where I find I have the most joy and excitement. I wanted to carry that through everyday and simply honor and find gratitude in the big and the small moments. As we prepare to release the first issue in what could be seen as the most insane time, I’m choosing to see it another way. I think the world needs a little joy right now, and this first issue is dripping with it. To celebrate (and to pay homage to one of the greatest scenes in movie history), I enlisted the family to make a little home video. Shot and edited by my bro @jazmiyagi (or as my kids call him “Uncle Jaz”). Initially this was supposed to launch under much different circumstances. It’s only fair to rename this: “THE DEVIL WEARS SWEATPANTS” SWEET JULY COMING SOON!!!! @meredithcorporation

“All three of our babies were born in July, we got married in July and it’s the 7th month in the calendar year. It’s the time in my life where I find I have the most joy and excitement,” Curry shared in the caption. “I wanted to carry that through everyday and simply honor and find gratitude in the big and the small moments.”

The 31-year-old also explained that amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, she hopes to keep positive and spread joy through her magazine.

“As we prepare to release the first issue in what could be seen as the most insane time, I’m choosing to see it another way. I think the world needs a little joy right now, and this first issue is dripping with it,” she said on Instagram.

The quarterly publication will reportedly include unique food, family and home tips from Curry’s perspective. Sweet July is set to release in May 2020.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

