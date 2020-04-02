Ayesha Curry Reveals New Magazine In 'Devil Wears Prada' Video With Steph And Kids

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Ayesha Curry got her whole family together to unveil the name of her new magazine in a cute video she shared on Instagram on Wednesday (April 1).
The new lifestyle magazine, which will be published under Meredith Corporation, will be called Sweet July. The cookbook author and restaurateur first announced the magazine in January, People reports.
Curry made the announcement by recreating the iconic scene from Miranda Priestly’s office entrance from The Devil Wears Prada with the help of her husband and NBA star Stephen Curry and their three children Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1.
“All three of our babies were born in July, we got married in July and it’s the 7th month in the calendar year. It’s the time in my life where I find I have the most joy and excitement,” Curry shared in the caption. “I wanted to carry that through everyday and simply honor and find gratitude in the big and the small moments.”
The 31-year-old also explained that amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, she hopes to keep positive and spread joy through her magazine.
“As we prepare to release the first issue in what could be seen as the most insane time, I’m choosing to see it another way. I think the world needs a little joy right now, and this first issue is dripping with it,” she said on Instagram.
The quarterly publication will reportedly include unique food, family and home tips from Curry’s perspective. Sweet July is set to release in May 2020.
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
