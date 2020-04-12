Blac Chyna Is Charging Fans For Personal FaceTime Sessions And Instagram Follows

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Blac Chyna arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Blac Chyna Is Charging Fans For Personal FaceTime Sessions And Instagram Follows

Her attention doesn't come cheap.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by Vanessa Etienne

The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people across the country out of work. But it looks like Blac Chyna is finding new ways to make her money.

The 31-year-old recently added new products to her cosmetic line website. Fans can now FaceTime her for $950 and get a follow back on Instagram for $250.

She posted a photo on Instagram to promote her new products on Sunday (April 12).

View this post on Instagram

Click the link in my bio for a follow back ! 💋

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

RELATED: Iyanna Mayweather Could Face 99 Years In Prison For Stabbing At NBA Youngboy’s House

"Blac Chyna charging 950 to facetime lmfaooo my sis really going thru hard times rn, that’s not even funny though that’s crazy," one fan commented. Another followed up saying, "Lol! She needs money?"

"I bet a simp gonna pay that and she only gonna stay on the phone for like 1 minute," one fan joked in the comments. 

Chyna has yet to respond to the backlash, but she has disabled the comments underneath her post. She later posted a video promoting her cosmetic line.

Looks like she’s focused on making her money regardless.

 

Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs