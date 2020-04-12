Blac Chyna Is Charging Fans For Personal FaceTime Sessions And Instagram Follows

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people across the country out of work. But it looks like Blac Chyna is finding new ways to make her money.
The 31-year-old recently added new products to her cosmetic line website. Fans can now FaceTime her for $950 and get a follow back on Instagram for $250.
She posted a photo on Instagram to promote her new products on Sunday (April 12).
"Blac Chyna charging 950 to facetime lmfaooo my sis really going thru hard times rn, that’s not even funny though that’s crazy," one fan commented. Another followed up saying, "Lol! She needs money?"
"I bet a simp gonna pay that and she only gonna stay on the phone for like 1 minute," one fan joked in the comments.
Chyna has yet to respond to the backlash, but she has disabled the comments underneath her post. She later posted a video promoting her cosmetic line.
Looks like she’s focused on making her money regardless.
Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images
