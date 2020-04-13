Al Roker’s Daughter Announces Engagement

Congratulations to Al Roker’s daughter, Courtney, who announced her engagement over the weekend to her boyfriend, Wesley Laga.

The couple was headed to Paris this week but with travel restrictions still in order amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Laga reportedly popped the question in the couple’s apartment on Sunday (April 12) instead.

“Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason,” Courtney captioned in her Instagram post. “I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon! Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you ❤️”